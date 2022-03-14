Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $323,000 Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 850.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth about $73,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZBRA stock opened at $386.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $380.91 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $471.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $534.24.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.14.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

