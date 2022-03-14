IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 378 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 11.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at about $755,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 55.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 232,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at about $3,414,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $101.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.01. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $109.39.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.38.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $520,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

