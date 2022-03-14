Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. R1 RCM reported earnings of ($2.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover R1 RCM.
R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $398.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 89.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 8.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $24.63 on Friday. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $28.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
