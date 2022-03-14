Head to Head Comparison: Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI) versus Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) and Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Yatsen alerts:

Yatsen has a beta of -0.41, meaning that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Digital Solutions has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Yatsen and Global Digital Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yatsen 0 1 1 0 2.50 Global Digital Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yatsen currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,708.57%. Given Yatsen’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Yatsen is more favorable than Global Digital Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yatsen and Global Digital Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatsen $802.02 million 0.41 -$411.92 million ($0.89) -0.76 Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -$12.61 million N/A N/A

Global Digital Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yatsen.

Profitability

This table compares Yatsen and Global Digital Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatsen -41.35% -35.40% -28.32% Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -812.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.5% of Yatsen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Global Digital Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Global Digital Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Yatsen (Get Rating)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses. The company sells its products through stores and online channel. The company was formerly known as Mangrove Bay Ecommerce Holding (Cayman) and changed its name to Yatsen Holding Limited in January 2019. Yatsen Holding Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Global Digital Solutions (Get Rating)

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security and technology solutions. It focuses on the acquisition of companies in the security and specialty vehicles and services marketplace. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.