$0.24 EPS Expected for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) will announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.28. F.N.B. reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for F.N.B..

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. F.N.B. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.66.

Shares of FNB opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 14.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,519,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,374,000 after buying an additional 931,335 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 892.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 121,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 109,505 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 193.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 488,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 321,932 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 10.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 9,407 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at approximately $789,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Company Profile (Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F.N.B. (FNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.