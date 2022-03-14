Head-To-Head Analysis: Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) versus Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN)

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) and Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Engie Brasil Energia alerts:

Engie Brasil Energia has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearway Energy has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Engie Brasil Energia pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Clearway Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Clearway Energy pays out 315.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Clearway Energy has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Engie Brasil Energia and Clearway Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Engie Brasil Energia 18.51% 31.37% 6.82% Clearway Energy 3.97% 2.75% 0.70%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Engie Brasil Energia and Clearway Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Engie Brasil Energia $2.32 billion 2.77 $289.83 million N/A N/A Clearway Energy $1.29 billion 5.62 $51.00 million $0.44 81.36

Engie Brasil Energia has higher revenue and earnings than Clearway Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.9% of Clearway Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Clearway Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Engie Brasil Energia and Clearway Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Engie Brasil Energia 0 0 0 0 N/A Clearway Energy 0 1 5 0 2.83

Clearway Energy has a consensus price target of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.96%. Given Clearway Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clearway Energy is more favorable than Engie Brasil Energia.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile (Get Rating)

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

Clearway Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc. engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business. The Corporate segment consists company’s corporate costs and include eliminating entries. The company was founded on December 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Brasil Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie Brasil Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.