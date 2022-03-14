Spire Wealth Management Invests $1.06 Million in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 34,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 37.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth $224,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 8.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:POCT opened at $29.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.82. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $30.55.

