Spire Wealth Management Has $1.14 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,126 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,044 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $198,847,000 after buying an additional 503,371 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,431,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $108,928,000 after buying an additional 225,570 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 29.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,759,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $123,630,000 after buying an additional 634,567 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 18,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 485,932 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $21,769,000 after buying an additional 33,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $30.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $61.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.13 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

