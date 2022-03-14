Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Holdings Decreased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,207,000 after purchasing an additional 29,059 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter worth $3,147,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter worth $297,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $49.97 on Monday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $47.26 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.30.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

