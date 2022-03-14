Analyzing ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) & Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH)

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) and Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get ALJ Regional alerts:

ALJ Regional has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waitr has a beta of -1.39, meaning that its share price is 239% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ALJ Regional and Waitr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALJ Regional -2.76% -105.38% -5.34% Waitr 2.91% -4.36% -1.80%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ALJ Regional and Waitr’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALJ Regional $440.85 million 0.24 -$4.64 million ($0.28) -8.79 Waitr $204.33 million 0.28 $15.84 million $0.03 15.19

Waitr has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ALJ Regional. ALJ Regional is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Waitr, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ALJ Regional and Waitr, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALJ Regional 0 0 0 0 N/A Waitr 0 1 1 0 2.50

Waitr has a consensus target price of $2.88, indicating a potential upside of 530.76%. Given Waitr’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Waitr is more favorable than ALJ Regional.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.0% of ALJ Regional shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of Waitr shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.1% of ALJ Regional shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Waitr shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Waitr beats ALJ Regional on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ALJ Regional (Get Rating)

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of outsourcing services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Faneuil and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services. The Phoenix segment produces and markets books and educational materials. The company was founded by Mark Palmer on June 22, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Waitr (Get Rating)

Waitr Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Receive News & Ratings for ALJ Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALJ Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.