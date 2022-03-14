Financial Review: Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) and FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT)

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) and FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Exela Technologies and FLEETCOR Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exela Technologies -13.54% N/A -16.13% FLEETCOR Technologies 29.63% 32.65% 8.16%

10.0% of Exela Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Exela Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FLEETCOR Technologies has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Exela Technologies and FLEETCOR Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exela Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 FLEETCOR Technologies 0 3 6 0 2.67

Exela Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 510.82%. FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus price target of $310.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.05%. Given Exela Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than FLEETCOR Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exela Technologies and FLEETCOR Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exela Technologies $1.29 billion 0.08 -$178.53 million ($3.00) -0.19 FLEETCOR Technologies $2.83 billion 6.31 $839.50 million $9.99 22.98

FLEETCOR Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Exela Technologies. Exela Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FLEETCOR Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FLEETCOR Technologies beats Exela Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exela Technologies (Get Rating)

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

About FLEETCOR Technologies (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F. Clarke in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

