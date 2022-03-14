Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,972,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,906,000 after purchasing an additional 228,199 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,139,000 after acquiring an additional 40,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,503,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 499,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,972,000 after acquiring an additional 13,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFM opened at $36.72 on Monday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $33.66 and a 52-week high of $40.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.03.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

