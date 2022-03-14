Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Encore Wire by 12.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $125.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.36. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $65.26 and a 1-year high of $151.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $3.74. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 48.24% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $687.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Encore Wire Profile (Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.