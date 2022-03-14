Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $208,000 Investment in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JHG. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,968,000. Moore Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 883,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,536,000 after purchasing an additional 307,051 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth about $6,773,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,142,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,742,000 after acquiring an additional 202,671 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JHG opened at $32.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.45. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 42.34%.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, Director Edward P. Garden bought 500,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.91 per share, for a total transaction of $15,968,848.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,296,112.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,086. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie downgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

