M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 4,260 Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,076,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 75.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 65,995 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 192.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,890,000 after purchasing an additional 293,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BSY shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $36.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 130.14, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 56.39% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

