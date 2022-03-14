Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Pzena Investment Management were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 27,822 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 307,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 64,251 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 234,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 80,795 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 41,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PZN stock opened at $8.12 on Monday. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The stock has a market cap of $586.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Pzena Investment Management’s payout ratio is 212.00%.

In related news, EVP Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 26,313 shares of Pzena Investment Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $246,552.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 41,626 shares of company stock worth $395,354 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

