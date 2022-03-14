M&G Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 14,854,892 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 43,228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,436 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $54.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.42 and a 12 month high of $206.17.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502 in the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teladoc Health (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.