Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,903 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,670 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Orion Group were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Orion Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Orion Group by 594.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,203,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ORN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Orion Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

NYSE ORN opened at $2.50 on Monday. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.20.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $162.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

