DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Up 108.5% in February

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 108.5% from the February 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 45,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 233,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,225,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,585,000 after buying an additional 203,214 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 466,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 86,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

DWS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $12.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

