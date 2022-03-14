Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Holdings Raised by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $277.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.36. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $269.31 and a 1-year high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

