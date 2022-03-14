Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Short Interest Up 107.4% in February

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 107.4% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

WPCB stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 622.2% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 4th quarter valued at $966,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 4th quarter valued at $1,232,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation IÂB focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

