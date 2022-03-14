Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 759 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after buying an additional 1,771,101 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 39.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,151,000 after buying an additional 1,538,249 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,967,000 after buying an additional 931,872 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,344,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,989,000 after buying an additional 296,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 203.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 436,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,744,000 after buying an additional 292,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $130.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.22 and its 200 day moving average is $153.87. The company has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $121.21 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.94%.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on COF. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stephens dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.76.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

