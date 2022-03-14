Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Qualys by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 264.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.88.

Qualys stock opened at $127.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.22 and a beta of 0.74. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $142.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.94.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $1,078,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $423,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,900 shares of company stock worth $4,385,467 in the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

