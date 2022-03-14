Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 2,800 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 99,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 77,810 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 740,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,948,000 after purchasing an additional 206,371 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,140,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 141,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTG. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

NYSE:MTG opened at $13.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.62. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.30%.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

