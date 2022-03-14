Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 300 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after buying an additional 39,889 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the second quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 188,186.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 28,228 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the second quarter worth approximately $959,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 26.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 161,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 33,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

NYSE:HFC opened at $35.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.60. HollyFrontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.72.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

HollyFrontier Profile (Get Rating)

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in its El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.