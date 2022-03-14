Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.29 Million Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 33.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 15,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 53.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 19,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

UNM opened at $27.06 on Monday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.78.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

