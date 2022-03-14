Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 482 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 88.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 145.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 17.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.8% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the third quarter valued at about $1,292,000. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COKE opened at $450.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $554.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $498.27. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $638.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.62 by ($0.86). Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 46.97%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 4.96%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

