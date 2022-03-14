Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 62,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 29,602 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 81,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 519,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 472,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown University purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,882,000. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

In other news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $4,928,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $22.98 on Monday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.58. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 125.49%.

About Starwood Property Trust (Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.