Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stake Reduced by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,401,849,000 after acquiring an additional 973,779 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 28.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,484 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Sempra Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,658,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,245,000 after acquiring an additional 180,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,995,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,967,000 after acquiring an additional 230,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sempra Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,583,000 after acquiring an additional 153,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

NYSE:SRE opened at $154.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $157.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.96.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 107.06%.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,296 shares of company stock valued at $860,070. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

