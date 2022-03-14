Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 19,188 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,188 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia in the third quarter worth $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in Nokia by 25.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nokia in the third quarter worth $55,000. Optas LLC purchased a new position in Nokia in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nokia in the third quarter worth $60,000. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $4.81 on Monday. Nokia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

