Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $739,000 Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 379.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,443,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,291,000 after purchasing an additional 16,179,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,512,000 after buying an additional 2,233,068 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,236,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,022,000 after buying an additional 2,159,213 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,782,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 245.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,017,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,473,000 after buying an additional 1,434,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPW opened at $20.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average is $21.47. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MPW shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

