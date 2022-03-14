Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $752,000 Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 12,189 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 14,043 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,349,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMG opened at $115.05 on Monday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $114.98 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMG shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

