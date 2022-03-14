Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $543,000.

Shares of BATS LYFE opened at $30.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.14.

