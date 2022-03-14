Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,872 Shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 177,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 105.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 323,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,508,000 after purchasing an additional 165,995 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the third quarter worth $158,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 547.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Sweden ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWD opened at $35.99 on Monday. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $49.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.82.

Ishares

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.