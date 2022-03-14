Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CET. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in Central Securities by 8.0% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 417,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,623,000 after purchasing an additional 31,056 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Central Securities by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Central Securities by 12.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Finally, Stolper Co acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Central Securities stock opened at $40.56 on Monday. Central Securities Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.87 and a 12 month high of $45.14.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

