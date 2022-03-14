Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT – Get Rating) by 93.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,184 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 311.4% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Acas LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period.

KOCT stock opened at $25.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.90. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $28.28.

