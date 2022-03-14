Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 203.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,413,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% in the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1,263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,267,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,814,000 after purchasing an additional 97,096 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,259,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,436,000 after acquiring an additional 557,891 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $178.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.42.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $118.82 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.47 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 62.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.77.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

