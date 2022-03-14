Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 37.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

RYF stock opened at $60.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a one year low of $54.06 and a one year high of $68.49.

