Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $69,000 Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $530.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $467.22 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $620.69 and its 200-day moving average is $655.30.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total value of $162,363.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total transaction of $674,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,080 shares of company stock worth $14,424,416 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $792.59.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

