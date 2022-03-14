Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $561,000 Investment in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 21,349 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 6.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,272,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,849,000 after purchasing an additional 71,617 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 28.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 0.8% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 453,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRL stock opened at $29.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.47 and a 12-month high of $32.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 19.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other Sterling Construction news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $139,933.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Co, Inc engages in the provision of civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment consists of highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

