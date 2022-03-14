Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $564,000 in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,842 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

UEIC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director William C. Mulligan purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.84 per share, with a total value of $206,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UEIC stock opened at $31.66 on Monday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.66 million, a PE ratio of 95.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.84.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Universal Electronics had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $144.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

