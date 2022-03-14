Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 75.0% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $264.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $309.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.94. The company has a market capitalization of $94.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.23 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.32.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

