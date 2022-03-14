Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 776 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGNX. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

CGNX stock opened at $65.92 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $61.51 and a 12-month high of $92.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.26 and its 200 day moving average is $77.09.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cognex from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.20.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

