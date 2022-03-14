Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.7% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 37.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NET opened at $88.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.89 and a beta of 0.71. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.94. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.98.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $4,959,717.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total value of $250,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 551,750 shares of company stock worth $59,274,694 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

