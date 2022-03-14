Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New $288,000 Investment in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc (NASDAQ:RTL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,856,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,365,000 after purchasing an additional 919,148 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 36.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,557,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,687,000 after purchasing an additional 681,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 1,052.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 636,962 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 134.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 724,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 414,992 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the second quarter worth $3,434,000. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stanley R. Perla purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $40,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTL. Aegis began coverage on Necessity Retail REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities upgraded Necessity Retail REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Necessity Retail REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Necessity Retail REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Necessity Retail REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Necessity Retail REIT stock opened at $7.34 on Monday. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.42. The stock has a market cap of $952.80 million, a PE ratio of -13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.58%. This is a positive change from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.54%.

Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

