FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.29.

Several brokerages have commented on FE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $43.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.53. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $2,493,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1,813.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 425,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 403,251 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,682,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,941,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 35.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 602,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,471,000 after acquiring an additional 157,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.