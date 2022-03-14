Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, EVP Melissa M. Miller bought 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arconic by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Arconic by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arconic by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Arconic by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arconic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARNC stock opened at $24.08 on Monday. Arconic has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.56.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arconic will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arconic (Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

