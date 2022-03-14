Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 3,459 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,338,000 after buying an additional 51,221 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penobscot Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 84,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $49.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.31. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $60.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $2.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $11.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.26%. This is a boost from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

