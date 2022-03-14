IFP Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 1,166.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chemed were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,126,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth $159,005,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Chemed by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,770,000 after buying an additional 104,279 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chemed by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,258,000 after buying an additional 47,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Chemed by 883.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,268,000 after buying an additional 44,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total value of $266,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total transaction of $513,709.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,654 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE opened at $470.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $403.00 and a 52-week high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.53%.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

