IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 193.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 684.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 228,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,433,000 after purchasing an additional 199,651 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,979,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,305,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 5,081.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,678,000 after purchasing an additional 85,464 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 446,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,026,000 after purchasing an additional 83,529 shares during the period.

Shares of MTN opened at $241.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.36. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.38 and a 52-week high of $376.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.00.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

